Mumbai, January 21: The gold rate in India saw a marginal shift on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, reflecting the current volatility in global markets. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.
In the national capital, the price for 24-karat gold is holding at approximately INR 1,49,920 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold, often used for jewelry, is retailing at INR 1,37,4280.
Gold Rate Today, January 21, 2026
|City
|22K Gold (per 10g)
|24K Gold (per 10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,37,460
|INR 1,49,920
|Mumbai
|INR 1,37,310
|INR 1,49,790
|Chennai
|INR 1,34,510
|INR 1,46,740
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,31,850
|INR 1,43,830
|Kolkata
|INR 1,37,310
|INR 1,49,790
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,37,310
|INR 1,49,790
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,37,310
|INR 1,49,790
|Jaipur
|INR 1,37,460
|INR 1,49,920
|Pune
|INR 1,37,310
|INR 1,49,790
|Noida
|INR 1,37,460
|INR 1,49,920
|Gurugram
|INR 1,37,460
|INR 1,49,920
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,37,460
|INR 1,49,920
|Lucknow
|INR 1,37,460
|INR 1,49,920
|Bhopal
|INR 1,31,850
|INR 1,43,830
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,37,460
|INR 1,49,920
|Srinagar
|INR 1,37,460
|INR 1,49,920
While global spot gold prices influence the base rate, domestic factors such as the Rupee-Dollar exchange rate and local demand play a crucial role. Prices also vary across Indian states due to varying levels of local taxes (GST), transportation costs, and making charges applied by regional jewelers.
The stability in today's gold price is largely attributed to a steady US Dollar index and neutral cues from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate outlooks. Domestically, investors are currently in a "wait-and-watch" mode as the Union Budget 2026 approaches. Any adjustments to the gold import duty in the upcoming budget could lead to significant price corrections or surges in the physical gold market.
