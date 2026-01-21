Mumbai, January 21: The gold rate in India saw a marginal shift on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, reflecting the current volatility in global markets. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.

In the national capital, the price for 24-karat gold is holding at approximately INR 1,49,920 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold, often used for jewelry, is retailing at INR 1,37,4280.

Gold Rate Today, January 21, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,37,460 INR 1,49,920 Mumbai INR 1,37,310 INR 1,49,790 Chennai INR 1,34,510 INR 1,46,740 Ahmedabad INR 1,31,850 INR 1,43,830 Kolkata INR 1,37,310 INR 1,49,790 Bengaluru INR 1,37,310 INR 1,49,790 Hyderabad INR 1,37,310 INR 1,49,790 Jaipur INR 1,37,460 INR 1,49,920 Pune INR 1,37,310 INR 1,49,790 Noida INR 1,37,460 INR 1,49,920 Gurugram INR 1,37,460 INR 1,49,920 Ghaziabad INR 1,37,460 INR 1,49,920 Lucknow INR 1,37,460 INR 1,49,920 Bhopal INR 1,31,850 INR 1,43,830 Jodhpur INR 1,37,460 INR 1,49,920 Srinagar INR 1,37,460 INR 1,49,920

While global spot gold prices influence the base rate, domestic factors such as the Rupee-Dollar exchange rate and local demand play a crucial role. Prices also vary across Indian states due to varying levels of local taxes (GST), transportation costs, and making charges applied by regional jewelers.

The stability in today's gold price is largely attributed to a steady US Dollar index and neutral cues from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate outlooks. Domestically, investors are currently in a "wait-and-watch" mode as the Union Budget 2026 approaches. Any adjustments to the gold import duty in the upcoming budget could lead to significant price corrections or surges in the physical gold market.

