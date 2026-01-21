Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Noida, January 21: The ongoing investigation into the tragic death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer who drowned in a waterlogged construction pit in Noida, has taken a complex turn. Recently, social media surfaced with CCTV videos purportedly showing the techie at a Gurugram bar with his friends hours before the fatal accident. While some internet users point to these clips as evidence of alcohol consumption, the victim's family and legal experts maintain that the core of the case remains the gross negligence of local authorities and developers who left a 30-foot "death trap" unsecured for years.

The Viral Video Controversy

CCTV footage circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram allegedly show Yuvraj Mehta with his friends at a bar in Gurugram on the night of January 16. n the videos, Mehta is allegedly seen partying at the beer bar in Gurgaon hours before the fatal accident whoch claimed his life. The footage has sparked intense debate regarding the victim’s state of mind during his drive back to Noida. What Caused Noida Techie Yuvraj Mehta’s Death?

Viral Videos Show Yuvraj Mehta Partying With His Friends in Gurugram

नोएडा में 27 साल के युवराज के साथ जो हुआ वो किसी भी प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था की पोल खोलने के लिए काफी है। सरकारी दावे हवा में उड़ गए। लेकिन आज एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है। जिसमें उस रात घटना से ठीक पहले युवराज अपने दोस्तों के साथ गुड़गांव के एक बियर बार में करीब तीन घंटे तक पार्टी करते… pic.twitter.com/Ay4EfO8gh1 — Niraj Pandey( Zee news) (@NirajPandeyLive) January 21, 2026

However, Noida police have cautioned against premature conclusions. While the autopsy confirmed death by asphyxiation due to drowning, official blood-alcohol reports are still pending from the forensic lab. The family has slammed the viral narrative, calling it an attempt to shift blame from the developers who failed to barricade a hazardous excavation site.

Arrests and 'Institutional Failure' in Noida Techie's Death

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed under the orders of CM Yogi Adityanath, is currently examining the timeline of the night. On Tuesday, January 20, the police arrested Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, the firm responsible for the commercial plot in Sector 150 where the accident occurred.

The SIT's preliminary findings suggest a series of systemic lapses:

Satellite Evidence: Images show the water-filled pit had been present since 2021 without a valid permit for stalled construction.

Safety Failures: No reflective signage, barricades, or streetlights were present at the 90-degree turn where Mehta’s SUV plunged into the water.

Delayed Response: The victim's father, Raj Mehta, alleges that rescue teams arrived but refused to enter the freezing water for nearly 90 minutes, despite the victim signalling with his phone’s torch. Noida Techie Death: SIT Begins Probe, Software Engineer Yuvraj Mehta’s Father Gives Eyewitness Account; Report Due in 5 Days.

Administrative Shake-Up in Noida

The case has already led to the removal of the Noida Authority CEO, Lokesh M, and the suspension of a junior engineer. Political figures, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have cited the incident as a prime example of "India's urban collapse," where corruption and a lack of accountability lead to preventable deaths. As of Wednesday evening, the SIT - comprising ADG Bhanu Bhaskar and other senior officials - is recording statements from first responders and local residents. The team is expected to submit its final report to the state government by January 25.

