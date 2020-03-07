Gurugram Bridge Collapse: Portion Of Pataudi Flyover Collapses, Traffic Affected

Pataudi Bridge Collapse (Photo Credits: ANI)

Gurugram, March 7: A portion of a flyover at Delhi-Jaipur Rail Line near Pataudi in Haryana's Gurugram collapsed on Saturday, March 7. Following the incident, the vehicular traffic movement was stopped. The flyover, located in the hill village, was inaugurated on September 6, 2019, by the then Public Works Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rao Narbir Singh. Delhi: 3 Flyovers May Get Completed Nine Months Before Deadline.

According to reports, a few minutes before the incident two trucks passed through the flyover. The village sarpanch Pradeep Yadav, who was returning from Rewari, informed police and administration about the damage. Cops have reached the spot and stopped the traffic movement.

Rs 13.86 crore was sanctioned for the flyover which was to be completed in two years. The construction has been controversial as it took four years to complete it. The villagers had also accused the contractor of using substandard material in the work. However, the complaint was ignored by the authorities.