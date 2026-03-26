Gurugram, March 26: A woman in Gurugram has accused a yoga teacher and his wife of blackmailing her using objectionable photos and videos, allegedly extorting money over several years. Police said the accused woman has been arrested while accepting cash, while efforts are ongoing to trace her husband, the main accused in the case. The case came to light after the woman approached police, alleging sustained harassment and repeated monetary demands tied to compromising material.

Relationship Led to Alleged Exploitation

According to investigators, the complainant had come into contact with the yoga teacher several years ago and the two developed a personal relationship. During this period, the accused allegedly recorded objectionable photos and videos without her consent. Police said the material was later used to threaten the woman, with the accused warning that it would be shared publicly if she refused to comply with their demands. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Dies Within 4 Months of Wedding, Husband Accused of Injecting Her With Poison.

Extortion Over Several Years

The complaint indicates that the accused had been extorting money from the woman for an extended period. In earlier instances, payments were allegedly made after threats of the content being circulated. Earlier this month, the couple allegedly demanded ₹15 lakh, prompting the woman to approach police. Gurugram: Drunk Man Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over by SUV While Lying on Road; Shocking Video Emerges (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Wife Arrested During Police Operation

Following the complaint, Gurugram Police set up a trap to catch the accused. The yoga teacher’s wife was apprehended while allegedly collecting ₹1 lakh from the complainant. Officials said cash was recovered from her at the time of arrest. She has since been sent to judicial custody, while police teams are searching for the yoga teacher, who remains absconding.

Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation and are examining digital evidence, including the alleged photos and videos. Statements from the complainant and other witnesses are being recorded. Authorities are also looking into whether the accused were involved in similar cases.

Context: Rising Cases of Digital Blackmail

The incident reflects a broader pattern of crimes involving the misuse of intimate images for coercion and financial gain. Law enforcement agencies have increasingly reported such cases, often linked to personal relationships where private content is later used for blackmail. Officials said further action in the case will depend on the arrest of the main accused and the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).