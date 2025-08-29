In a shocking incident in Haryana's Gurugram, a man lying on the road in an inebriated state was run over by an SUV near the Bhuteshwar Mandir Chowk. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday evening, August 28, in Gurugram's Bhuteshwar Mandir Chowk and came to light after a video of the incident surfaced online. The viral clip shows the drunk man miraculously surviving and narrowly escaping with only minor injuries. The video shows the drunk lying in the middle of a busy road near Bhuteshwar Chowk. As the video moves further, a car is seen approaching the drunk man and driving over him. While many feared the worst, the clip shows the drunk man sitting after the car passes away, leaving everyone stunned. Gurugram Man Finds Plastic Glove Inside Sandwich Ordered on Zomato From ‘Salad Days’, Customer’s Post Prompts Apologies and Investigation by Both Platform and Restaurant.

SUV Drives Over Drunk Man in Gurugram (Trigger Warning)

#Watch | A shocking video from Gurugram: An SUV drove over a drunk man lying on the road. He miraculously survived with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/vv5IbIG8wA — NDTV (@ndtv) August 29, 2025

Drunk Man Survives Accident With Minor Injuries, Video Surfaces

