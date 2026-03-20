Delhi, March 20: A 23-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances in Gurugram, just four months after her wedding. The deceased, identified as Kajal, was reportedly rushed to a private hospital by her husband, where she was declared dead upon arrival. While the husband’s family has claimed she died of a sudden cardiac arrest, the woman’s parents have formally accused him of murder, alleging that he administered a lethal injection following months of harassment over dowry.

The police have registered a case and have taken the husband into custody for questioning. According to the victim's father, the marriage took place in November 2025 with significant celebration, but the relationship soured shortly after due to "insatiable" financial demands from the groom's side. The family alleges that Anjali had called them just hours before her death, expressing fear for her life and mentioning a heated argument over a luxury car. Gurugram Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl, Buries Body in Pit.

Husband Accused of Killing Wife by Injecting Her With Poison

The victim's parents have presented a harrowing account to the investigating officers. They claim that when they arrived at the hospital, they noticed a suspicious needle mark on Anjali’s left arm. They allege that the husband, who works as a medical professional, used his access to restricted drugs to "inject poison" into her while she was asleep.

The police have secured the medical records from the private hospital and are currently waiting for the official post-mortem report from the Civil Hospital. "The cause of death is yet to be established. We are looking into the poisoning angle as well as the possibility of physical assault," stated a senior investigating officer. Gurugram Shocker: Man Dies After Allegedly Taking S*x Pills During Hotel Stay With Friend, Heart Attack Confirmed After Post-Mortem.

Anjali’s brother informed reporters that his sister had returned to her parental home twice since January due to alleged physical abuse. He claimed the family had tried to mediate with the husband’s parents, but the demands for cash and property continued.

"We gave everything we could during the wedding, but it was never enough for them," the brother stated. He further alleged that the husband had isolated Anjali by taking away her mobile phone on several occasions to prevent her from documenting the abuse.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).