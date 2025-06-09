An Indian-American entrepreneur, Kunal Jain, has sparked outrage by sharing multiple videos showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Airport in New Jersey before deportation. The student, reportedly from Haryana, was heard crying, “I’m not mad, they are trying to prove me mad,” as he struggled to explain his reason for visiting the US. Jain highlighted that such harsh treatment happens to nearly 3-4 Indian nationals daily. Since January 2025, over 1,080 Indian citizens have been deported from the United States. The entrepreneur condemned the incident as “deeply inhumane” and urged the Indian Embassy and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene. The videos shared by Jain early on June 9 have since gone viral on social media. Arshid Ashrith Dies: Indian MBBS Student Dies in Accident in Vietnam’s Can Tho City, CCTV Video Shows Tragic Crash.

Indian Student Handcuffed, Pinned at Newark Airport

This poor kids parent won’t know what’s happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar he was to be boarded last night in the same flight with me but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what’s going on with him at New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented. pic.twitter.com/kpMiy9Trsp — Kunal Jain (@SONOFINDIA) June 8, 2025

Viral Videos Show Indian Student Pinned at Newark Airport

Disturbing video of an Indian student being handcuffed & pinned to the floor at Newark Airport Student reportedly hails from Haryana and couldnt clearly explain his reason for visit. He was heard crying "im not mad, they are trying to prove me mad" This was flagged off by… pic.twitter.com/OcbDHnBT4p — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 9, 2025

