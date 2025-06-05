A 21-year-old Indian student, Arshid Ashrith, died in a tragic road accident in Vietnam's Can Tho city. Arshid Ashrith was pursuing his third year of MBBS. Hailing from Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana, Arshid was the son of local cloth merchants, Arshid Arjun and Pratima. The accident occurred when Arshid, reportedly speeding on a motorbike, lost control and rammed into a wall. His friend, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries. Chilling CCTV video of the incident shows a quiet street moments before the high-speed crash, with the impact throwing both riders into the air. Canada: Indian Student Vanshika Saini Missing for 3 Days Found Dead at Beach in Ottawa.

Indian Student Arshid Ashrith Dies in Vietnam

A 21-year-old Indian student pursuing an MBBS course in Vietnam has died in an accident in Can Tho city. pic.twitter.com/46P6faLCcj — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)