Chandigarh, May 18: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man was beaten to death in Haryana’s Nuh on Sunday. Two of his cousins were also injured in the attack. They were travelling to Sohana from Nuh when a group of around 15 men attacked them with sticks and guns. The deceased was identified as Asif Khan. However, the motive of the attack is still not known. Till now police have arrested six men in connection with the case. Eight people have also been booked. Maharashtra: Man Beaten to Death in Ambernath; Two Detained.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Khan was going to Sohna along with his cousins for buying medicines. Khan used to run a gym in Sohna. Family of the deceased alleged that former member of Khan’s gym attacked him as he had fallout with them over some issue. However, some locals alleged that assailants forced Khan to chant Hindu religion slogans. Police denied such claims. Bareilly Shocker: Man Beaten to Death for Trying To Save Woman From Her Violent Husband.

As per the police, family members of the deceased did not mention any such angle in their complaint. Khan’s cpusinss injured in the attack have been identified as Rashid and Wasif. Khan Left for Sohna in car at 8 pm on Sunday. According to the report, to prevent any untoward incident, police deployed around 100 personnel in and around Khan’s village, Kheda Khalilpur in Nuh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).