Bareilly, May 18: A man, who was trying to save a woman from her violent husband, was thrashed to death. The incident took place in Premnagar locality of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on May 17. Following the incident, police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, for killing his neighbour, 24-year-old Arjun. Tiger Attack in Bareilly: Two Farmers Injured Seriously After Attack by Tiger in Village Field.

Naveen would often fight with his wife Deepmala, according to a report. He had recently lost his job. On May 17, an argument broke out and Naveen started beating Deepmala with a stick. Arjun intervened and tried to save Deepmala. This left Naveen more furious and he threw his ire on Arjun. He started thrashing Arjun until neighbours rescued him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Allegedly Set on Fire For Stalking Ex-Girlfriend in Bareilly; Police Say it was a 'Suicide Attempt'.

An eye-witness told TOI that Naveen would have continued beating Arjun if neighbours had not rescued him. Not realising that Arjun had sustained life-threatening injuries, his family took him to a police station before hospital. After lodging a complaint, Arjun was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We have registered an FIR under the section of culpable homicide and the accused Naveen will soon be arrested. Prima facie it appears that the victim died of a head injury," Rohit Singh Sajwan, Bareilly SSP, was quoted as saying. Arjun's father is a home guard.

