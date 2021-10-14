New Delhi, October 14: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi. The leaders discussed on various project related to development of aviation projects in the state including Hisar airport, Ambala airport, Gurugram helihub among others. After the meeting, CM Manohar Lal said that the Haryana government intends to soon submit a proposal for a heliport at Gurugram to the civil aviation ministry. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Launches Various Activities to Boost Tourism in State, Aims To Make Panchkula New Tourist Hub.

Talking about the proposed heliport, Haryana CM said that a helihub in Gurugram which is near to the Delhi airport will boost the helicopter services, and will be helpful to public. He added that the Haryana government will soon identity the land for the proposed Gurugram heliport and submit the proposal of the same to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Reviews Developmental Works at Karnal, Directs Officials To Expedite Construction Work at Various Sites.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal also discussed the VAT on air turbine fuel in the state with Jyotiraditya Scindia. He said that in the meeting it was decided to to reduce the VAT charges on the ATF from 20 per cent to 1 per cent in Haryana. The leaders also discussed about the Pilot Training school in Bhiwani.

