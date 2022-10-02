Chandigarh, October 2: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has directed the concerned officials to immediately complete the repair work of roads that were damaged due to rain so that people do not face any difficulties, an official statement said. Chautala issued the directions while presiding over a review meeting of the Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Ltd (HSRDC) here on Saturday. Haryana Government To Recruit 18,000 School Teachers, Announces CM Manohar Lal.

Referring to Gurugram, Dharuhera and other places, the deputy chief minister said that because of heavy rains, the dilapidated and broken roads cause frequent accidents. Therefore, all such roads should be repaired at the earliest, he said. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Development Works Worth Rs 575 Crrore for Sirsa District.

He also directed the officials to repair roads that were damaged due to the construction of the Kaithal-Patiala inter-state road and greenfield road 152D.

Chautala asked the officials to complete the construction of the 8-km road between Barwala and Hisar at the earliest, the statement said. He also took stock of hospitals, mini-secretariat and war memorials being built in Panchkula, Ambala and other places, it said.