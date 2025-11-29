A spine-chilling road accident from Haryana has gone viral after CCTV footage captured the moment a state roadways bus collided with a bike at a junction. The exact location remains unclear, but the incident occurred on November 18 around 1:20 pm. The video shows the Haryana Roadways bus travelling along the main road when a bike suddenly crossed its path without noticing the oncoming vehicle. Although the bus driver hit the brakes seconds before impact, the vehicle’s momentum caused a strong collision. The couple riding the bike were flung into the air due to the force. As the bus halted, the conductor and passengers rushed to help the injured duo. Online reports suggest the couple survived. Social media users remain divided, with some blaming the bus’s speed and others calling it the biker’s mistake. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Haldwani: Bikers Thrown Into Air After Head-On Collision With Speeding Car in Uttarakhand, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Viral CCTV Footage Shows Roadways Bus Ramming Bike as Couple Thrown Into Air

Haryana roadways rammed into couple on the bike.pic.twitter.com/uIg1gfLSPo — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) November 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

