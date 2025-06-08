A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 24-year-old law student in Haryana’s Nuh district early Saturday morning. The victim, identified as Rahul, a third-year LLB student, died after his Scorpio SUV rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment when the speeding black Scorpio collided with one of two parked trucks. Police said Rahul likely dozed off while driving back to Palwal from Alwar after meeting a friend around 4 am. The impact left the vehicle mangled, with Rahul trapped inside. Locals rushed to help, but he had suffered severe head, neck, and leg injuries. He was declared dead after being taken to a hospital. Accident Caught on Camera in Bhadohi: Youth Rams Multiple Vehicles With Speeding Thar Amid Street Clash in UP; Driver Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Nuh

