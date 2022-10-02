Gurugram, October 2: A shocking incident has come to the fore where a house help allegedly died due to electrocution while moping the floor in a house in the Palam Vihar area. Meanwhile, the police have booked three men living in the house on the complaint of the deceased's sister, reported The Tribune.

As per the reports, the deceased was mopping the floor near the gate. She was found lying on the floor in an unconscious state by the family member. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Reportedly, the deceased’s family members were told that the death was due to electrocution. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Working As Domestic Help Dies by Suicide After Caught Stealing Purse, Employers Booked Under Child Labour Act.

The deceased’s sister, however, accused three men living in the house of murdering the woman. The complainant, in her complaint, alleged that "one of the men living in the house had molested her and attempted a rape bid on her. She was killed when she resisted that. The three members of the family were solely responsible for the death of my sister.” Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in Singhpur Tikona Village, In-Laws Arrested.

Based on the complaint, the accused trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter. The body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy and was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

