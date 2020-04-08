Health Ministry Issues Advisory on 'Social Stigma Associated with COVID-19 Pandemic', Here Are the Dos and Don’ts You Should Follow

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 8: As COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in India, social stigma related to coronavirus is being more apparent as people affected with COVID-19, healthcare workers, sanitary workers, police as well as communities are facing discrimination. "Even those who have recovered from COVID-19 face such discrimination. Further, certain communities and areas are being labelled purely based on false reports floating in social media and elsewhere," said government advisory. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

In the advisory titled "Social Stigma Associated with COVID-19", the government advised people to understand that those who are working in essential services "deserve our support, praise and appreciation."

"All those directly involved in the management of COVID-19 are equipped with appropriate protective equipment to keep them safe from the infection. Targeting essential services providers and their families will weaken our fight against COVID-19 and can prove grievously detrimental for the entire nation." advisory added. The government also advised some dos and don'ts.

Dos and Don'ts Related to Social Stigma Associated with COVID-19

Dos

Appreciate efforts of essential service providers and be supportive of them.

Share genuine information available on websites of Health Ministry, Government of India and World Health Organisation.

Before forwarding any message related to COVID-19, cross-check it from any reliable source.

Share positive stories of those recovered from the infection.

Don'ts

Don't reveal the identity of those affected or under quarantine on social media

Avoid spreading fear and panic

Don't target healthcare, sanitary workers or police

Do not label any community or area for spread of COVID-19.

Avoid addressing those under-treatment as COVID victims. Address them as "people recovering from COVID."

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in India have jumped to 5,247, with 485 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 149, whereas, 411 have recovered from the infection.