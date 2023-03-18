Una, March 18: Devotees will not be allowed to carry coconuts inside Mata Chintpurni temple here during the Navratri fair which will begin next week, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner (Una) Raghav Sharma on Friday said that in view of the safety of the devotees, there will be a complete ban on taking coconut to the temple during the fair period. The Chintpurni Navratri fair will begin on March 22. Himachal Pradesh Government to Impose Cow Cess of Rs 10 Per Bottle on Sale of Liquor, Announces CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Coconuts will be collected from the devotees at the main gate of the temple, the DC said, adding Home Guards and police will also keep a close watch on beggars. To maintain law and order during the festivities, the fair area will be divided into four sectors and around 400 police and home guard personnel will be deployed, he said.

CCTV cameras will be installed in the area so that untoward incidents caused by anti-social elements can be prevented, the DC said. Darshan slip will be mandatory for the devotees. The devotees can get the slips from Baba Shri Maidas Sadan, New Bus Adda and Shambhu Barrier.