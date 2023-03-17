Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced that a cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle will be imposed on the sale of liquor bottles. The move is expected to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Companies To Manufacture State-Specific Electric Vehicles.

Cow Cess on Liquor in Himachal Pradesh

Cow cess of Rs 10/bottle to be imposed on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum: Himachal CM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)