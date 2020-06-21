Kullu, June 21: A major fire broke out at a three-storey wooden house in Kalwari village panchayat in Banjar area of Kullu district on Sunday. Following this, fire tender has reached the spot and trying to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported as of yet.

According to the initial details, as reported by new agency ANI, the fire took place in the three-storey wooden house, which is situated in the Kalwari village panchayat in Banjar area of Kullu district. Though the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, emergency services have reached the spot. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts on Third Floor of Rohini Court, 9 Fire Tenders at Spot.

Here's the images of fire:

Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a three-storey wooden house in Kalwari village panchayat in Banjar area of Kullu district. A fire tender is on the spot. pic.twitter.com/hSCoTVnOBF — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

This is a developing story and it will be updated as details pour in.

