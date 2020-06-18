Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts on Third Floor of Rohini Court, 9 Fire Tenders at Spot

Delhi, June 18: A major fire broke out at the third floor of the Rohini court in Delhi on Thursday morning. According to the reports, the blaze was reported inside the record room. Nine fire tenders are present at the spot and the efforts are being made to douse the flames. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Jewellery Showroom Near Rajendra Place.

According to an update by news agency ANI, nine fire engines are present at the incident spot. The reason for the blaze is not yet known. So far, there are no reports of injuries or casualties. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Swaroop Nagar.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi: Fire breaks out on the third floor of Rohini Court. 9 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FIvcK8idDV — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Earlier this month, a similar blaze was reported at a chemical godown in Delhi's Swaroop Nahag area. 16 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Last month, a similar fire was reported at the Chunna Blatti slum area in the national capital. No casualties were reported in both the incidents.

