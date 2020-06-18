Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts on Third Floor of Rohini Court, 9 Fire Tenders at Spot

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:22 AM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts on Third Floor of Rohini Court, 9 Fire Tenders at Spot
Fire breaks out at Rohini court (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, June 18: A major fire broke out at the third floor of the Rohini court in Delhi on Thursday morning. According to the reports, the blaze was reported inside the record room. Nine fire tenders are present at the spot and the efforts are being made to douse the flames. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Jewellery Showroom Near Rajendra Place.

According to an update by news agency ANI, nine fire engines are present at the incident spot. The reason for the blaze is not yet known. So far, there are no reports of injuries or casualties. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Swaroop Nagar.

ANI Tweet:

Earlier this month, a similar blaze was reported at a chemical godown in Delhi's Swaroop Nahag area. 16 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Last month, a similar fire was reported at the Chunna Blatti slum area in the national capital. No casualties were reported in both the incidents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
blaze Delhi Delhi Fire Fire Rohini Court Rohini Court fire
You might also like
How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020? Tips to Safely View the Celestial Event of Surya Grahan on June 21
Science

How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020? Tips to Safely View the Celestial Event of Surya Grahan on June 21
Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19
News

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19
Thane: Fire Erupts at Saket Slum Area, Operation Underway to Extinguish Blaze
News

Thane: Fire Erupts at Saket Slum Area, Operation Underway to Extinguish Blaze
COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
News

COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Education

Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
News

Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21
Science

Surya Grahan 2020 Sutak Time in India: Know The Inauspicious Period During Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement