Delhi, March 11: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had a narrow escape on Wednesday evening, March 11, after an armed assailant fired a shot at him from point-blank range. The incident occurred in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu while Abdullah was attending the wedding of the son of party leader B.S. Chouhan. Security personnel from the Z-plus protection detail managed to overpower the gunman just as he discharged the weapon, preventing any injuries to the veteran leader or the Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, who was also in attendance.

The attack has sparked a major security debate across the Union Territory, with current Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirming the "close shave" in a late-night statement. According to preliminary reports, the shooter, identified by police as Kamal Singh Jamwal, a man in his 70s, had managed to position himself within striking distance as the leaders were exiting the venue. While the gunman was quickly pinned down by an inspector and a sub-inspector of the J&K Police, he succeeded in firing a single round before being disarmed and taken into federal custody for questioning. ’How Did They Reach Udhampur?: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Questions Terror Resurgence After 2 Terrorists Killed in Basantgarh Encounter.

Farooq Abdullah Assassination Bid

VIDEO | CCTV footage of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary when they escaped unhurt in an attack by a gunman outside a marriage hall in the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night. The accused, Kamal Singh… pic.twitter.com/uv73vYJqCm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2026

Farooq Abdullah Escapes Unhurt After Man Opens Fire at Wedding in Jammu

The shooting took place at a prominent marriage hall in Jammu’s outskirts around 8:00 p.m. Witnesses described a scene of sudden panic as the sound of a gunshot rang out near the VIP convoy. Security guards immediately formed a human shield around Farooq Abdullah and Surinder Choudhary, whisking them away to safety while other officers tackled the suspect.

Police officials stated that Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the arrest. A loaded pistol was recovered from his possession. Investigators are currently looking into whether the act was a premeditated assassination attempt or the result of a personal grievance, as the suspect reportedly posed as a supporter to bypass initial layers of security. Harbarinder Singh Shot Dead: AAP Sarpanch Killed in Punjab’s Tarn Taran During Wedding Function, 2nd Killing in 2 Months.

Z-Plus Security Breach Concerns

The incident has raised serious questions regarding the efficacy of Z-plus security, the highest level of protection provided by the National Security Guard (NSG) and state police. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to express his concern over how an armed individual could reach point-blank range of a protected former CM.

"There are more questions than answers at the moment, including how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM," Omar Abdullah posted on X. He credited the "close protection team" for their split-second reaction that deflected the shot and ensured the attempt failed.

