Kangra, April 10: Three people from Punjab were killed, and 13 were injured after a tractor-trolley transporting pilgrims from the Chintpurni temple overturned at a sharp turn near Dhaliyara in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Upon receiving this information, a team from the Dehra Police Station immediately rushed to the scene; after inspecting the site, necessary legal proceedings were initiated. The police provided immediate assistance to the injured, and necessary measures were taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, according to a release.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to light that a tractor-trolley, which was transporting devotees from the Chintpurni Temple towards the Jwalamukhi Temple after their darshan, met with an accident at a sharp turn near Dhaliyara. A total of 35 individuals were on board the said vehicle; all are originally residents of the state of Punjab. Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Several Injured After Mercedes Car Collides With Two Taxis Near Worli, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

With the assistance of local residents, the police team present at the scene immediately transported the injured to the Civil Hospital, Dehra. There, the Medical Officer declared three individuals dead, while treatment for the remaining 13 injured individuals is currently underway. Six critically injured individuals have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RGMC), Tanda, for further treatment. Among the total occupants, nine children and the remaining passengers were found to be completely safe.

The police have duly informed the families of the deceased and the injured. In this regard, a case is being registered at the Dehra Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Evidence has been collected from the accident site, and a detailed investigation into the actual causes of the accident is currently in progress, the release said. 1.8 Lakh Lives Lost in Road Accidents in India: Two-Wheelers Account for 45% Fatalities, Govt Urges Youth to Lead Road Safety Drive.

The police also issued a traffic advisory in light of recent road accidents, and urged the general public and devotees to refrain from overloading their vehicles while driving, strictly adhere to prescribed speed limits, exercise particular caution on hilly and winding roads, and strictly avoid driving under the influence of intoxicants. Furthermore, the use of seat belts and helmets is mandatory, and travellers must ensure that their vehicles undergo a technical inspection prior to commencing their journey.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)