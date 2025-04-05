MNS chief Raj Thackeray has directed party workers to halt their aggressive campaign for enforcing Marathi usage in banks and establishments, stating the onus lies with the government. “We’re not interested in taking the law into our hands, but the government must implement it,” he said in a letter shared on Saturday, April 5. His remarks follow CM Devendra Fadnavis’ warning against vigilantism after MNS workers recently confronted bank officials over lack of Marathi signage. Thackeray, who earlier warned of slapping those who ignored Marathi, has now softened his tone. “I expect the government to follow the law regarding the use of Marathi in all establishments,” he added. The move comes after videos of MNS-led confrontations in Ambernath and Lonavala went viral. 'Hindi Hi Bolenge': Hindi vs Marathi Language War Erupts in Pune as Man Insists on Speaking Hindi After Being Asked To Speak Marathi at D-Mart in Wagholi, Viral Video Surfaces.

‘Govt Must Enforce Marathi’: Raj Thackeray

