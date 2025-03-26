A D-Mart employee in Mumbai’s Versova was allegedly slapped by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for refusing to speak in Marathi. A viral video shows the employee telling a customer, “I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do.” After learning about this, MNS Versova unit president Sandesh Desai and his workers confronted the staffer and allegedly assaulted him. The employee later apologised. MNS has long pushed for Marathi usage in Maharashtra, often resorting to aggressive tactics to enforce its linguistic agenda. 'Hindi Hi Bolenge': Hindi vs Marathi Language War Erupts in Pune as Man Insists on Speaking Hindi After Being Asked To Speak Marathi at D-Mart in Wagholi, Viral Video Surfaces.

MNS Workers Slap D-Mart Employee in Mumbai’s Versova

