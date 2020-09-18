Bareilly, Sep 18: A Hindu Yuva Vahini leader was found dead with stab wounds near his own hospital in Bareilly.

Bareilly Senior Police Superintendent (SSP), Rohit Singh Sajwan, said, "The body of Sanjay Singh, 37, was found near his hospital in Dunka locality under the Shahi police station area on Thursday evening. The body had multiple stab wounds that could have led to his death. We have sent the body for the post-mortem examination and lodged a murder case against unknown people."

Sajwan said five hospital staff members have been detained and were being questioned. Police were also scanning CCTV footage from the murder scene. Delhi: Man Stabbed to Death by Juveniles for Objecting to Bike Stunts in Raghubir Nagar.

Dinesh Singh, a relative of Sanjay Singh, said the latter was very active in Hindu Yuva Vahini activities and had several political rivals in the area. "I think his rivals are behind this incident," Singh said.

Singh was Bareilly district vice president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had founded in 2002.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).