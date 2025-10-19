Hyderabad, October 19: In a chilling case of suspected honour killing, a 21-year-old pregnant woman was brutally hacked to death by her father-in-law in Gerre village of Dahegaon mandal in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad on Saturday, October 18. The victim, identified as Rani, was nine months pregnant and reportedly due to deliver within two weeks. Police suspect the murder was motivated by the family's disapproval of her marriage.

According to the PTI report, the accused, Sattaiah, attacked Rani with an axe and a knife after a heated argument at their home. Rani was alone at the time of the attack and died on the spot. She had married Sattaiah’s son, Shekhar, a few months ago, reportedly against the family’s wishes. She belonged to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) community from the same village. Telangana Shocker: Police Arrest Mother, Her Boyfriend for Killing and Burying 2-Year-Old Daughter in Open Area in Subhash Palli.

Man Kills Pregnant Daughter-in-Law Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Telangana

Family members told police that Sattaiah, along with his wife and another daughter-in-law, had strongly opposed the marriage. He had allegedly pressured Shekhar to leave Rani and marry someone from within their caste. Police say the motive appears to be rooted in caste and family honour, although further investigation is ongoing to confirm this. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student, Boyfriend Arrested for Mother’s Murder in Telangana.

Following a complaint filed by Shekhar, a case has been registered against Sattaiah, his wife, and another daughter-in-law under relevant sections of the BNS. Sattaiah has been taken into custody, and a probe has been launched.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

