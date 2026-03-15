Mumbai, March 15: In a tragic incident reported from Mumbai’s Goregaon area, two men were arrested on February 24 for allegedly killing their friend following a heated dispute over a missing piece of fried fish. The victim, identified as Afsar, was reportedly assaulted with blunt objects after his roommates accused him of stealing a fish they had left to fry in a pan. In a grim twist, subsequent police investigations and a search of the premises revealed that the fish had actually been dragged away and consumed by rats.

The incident took place in a small rented room shared by the three men, who worked as daily wage laborers. According to the police, the two accused returned home to find the pan empty and immediately confronted the victim, who was the only person present at the time. Despite his repeated denials, the argument escalated into a physical brawl. The accused allegedly used a heavy wooden log to strike the victim on the head, causing him to collapse. He was later pronounced dead at a civic-run hospital. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner by Slitting Her Throat With Knife in Mira Road After She Refuses To Marry Him, Arrested.

The Mumbai Police were alerted by neighbours who heard the commotion and found the victim unresponsive. Upon reaching the spot, officers noticed the remnants of a meal and an empty frying pan on the stove. The two roommates, who were still at the scene, reportedly admitted to the confrontation, claiming they were "frustrated and hungry" after a long day of work.

During the crime scene reconstruction, investigators discovered a trail of oil leading toward a small hole in the corner of the room. Behind a stack of containers, police found the partially eaten remains of the fish, confirming the victim's innocence. Mumbai Shocker: 37-Year-Old Man Killed in Vada Pav Stall Dispute in Gorai.

The Goregaon police have registered a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the two roommates. "It is a deeply unfortunate case where a trivial matter escalated into a loss of life," stated a senior police official. "The accused acted in a fit of rage without verifying the facts."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).