Chandigarh, December 14: The District Magistrate of Chandigarh on Monday issued an order imposing a ban on smoke or consumption of hookah at hotels, restaurants and bars. The ban on hookah has been imposed in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the administration said. Hookah bars are also banned under Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), it added. Chandigarh Records One More COVID-19 Death, 66 Fresh Cases.

Hookah bars and consumption or smoking of hookah will remain banned till February 11, 2021. "In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, no hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars etc. Under Section 144, hookah bars are banned to operate in Chandigarh with respect to their offering hookahs to visitors from December 14 to February 11, 2021," read the order. Dangers of Smoking Hookah: 5 Ways It Is Causing You More Harm than a Cigarette.

Coronavirus Cases in Chandigarh:

Yesterday, Chandigarh reported 66 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 18,638, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 301. There are 766 active cases in the city. A total of 114 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 17,571 in the UT.

