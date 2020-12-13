Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Chandigarh on Sunday reported 66 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 18,638, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 301, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 766 active cases in the city as of now, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi CM of ‘Exploiting’ Farmers’ Protest.

A total of 114 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 17,571 in the UT.

As many as 1,60,600 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,41,106 tested negative while reports of 91 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Mumbai Film Actress Again Victim of Perverted Calls, Year After Facing Sexual Harassment From WhatsApp Caller.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)