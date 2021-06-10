New Delhi, June 10: COVID-19 pandemic has played a havoc role for humans across the globe. The first line of defense against the prevailing situation have been sanitisers, face masks and COVID appropriate behaviour. Masks have been recommended by WHO as well to protect against and limit the spread of COVID-19. N95 face masks, especially, have been considered more effective in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 virus from an infected person to a non-infected one. COVID-19 Mythbuster: No Need To Wear Face Mask After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine? PIB Reveals Fact Behind Viral Claim.

But the usage of N95 face masks prove to be uncomfortable for many and are mostly unwashable. Parisodhana Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was supported partly by BIRAC and IKP Knowledge Park, under the Fast-Track COVID-19 fund to develop hybrid multiply face masks, SHG-95 (Billion Social Masks). These ‘Made in India’ face masks provide high particulate (>90%) and bacterial filtration efficiency (>99%). Why and How Face Masks Are Effective in Limiting COVID-19 Spread.

The face masks so developed ensure high breathability, have comfortable ear loops, and are convenient to be used even in tropical conditions since they are prepared from purely hand weaved cotton contact materials. A special filtration layer is an added advantage. The cost of these hand washable and reusable face masks has been estimated as Rs 50-75 per piece by the company, making it affordable for general public as well.

With around 145000+ units sold, this initiative, which is also funded by Grand Challenges Canada, has been designed to meet the demands in times of COVID-19, while improving the livelihoods of many Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The founders of Parisodhana Technologies Pvt. Ltd. envision to create solutions to problems faced by the mankind through utilising applied research and affordable product development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).