COVID-19 Mythbuster: No Need To Wear Face Mask After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine? PIB Reveals Fact Behind Viral Claim

New Delhi, June 5: Fake news on social media is a matter of considerable public and governmental concern. At a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, several fake claims regarding COVID-19 infection and treatment are doing rounds on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. Taking into consideration the amount of fake and misleading information on social media, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), issued a series of facts along with rumors surrounding them. COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Can Be Booked on Telegram Using 'MyGov Corona Vaccine Appt'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

In one of the points mentioned in the fact tree, PIB threw light on the misleading information that claims that is not necessary to wear a face mask once an individual is vaccinated. The claim states that once a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine jab, it is not mandatory for the person to wear the mask.

Take a look at the COVID-19 Mythbusters:

Debunking the fake claims, the fact check revealed that the claim is baseless and fake and it is important for everyone to wear the face mask and follow all COVID-19 appropriate behavior like washing hands and maintaining social distancing even after COVID-19 vaccination.

Fake news has been going viral on social media with the deliberate intention to create confusion and doubts among the masses. The government has time and again advised people to stop believing in such rumours and visit the government websites and check the official announcements for any such updates.

Fact check

Claim : The claim states that once a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine jab, it is not mandatory for the person to wear face mask. Conclusion : This is fake news. It is important for everyone to wear the face mask and follow all COVID-19 appropriate behavior like washing hands and maintaining social distancing even after COVID-19 vaccination. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2021 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).