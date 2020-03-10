Hyderabad: Delhi Public School in Nachuram Receives Bomb Threat Over Email, Turns Out to Be Fake

Bomb (Representational image/ Photo credits: SWNS)

Hyderabad, March 10: Panic spread at the Delhi Public School in Nacharam in Telangana's Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 10, after a bomb threat was made by an anonymous email. The email stated that explosives were planted on the school premises and could explode any moment. School management as soon as they saw the email immediately informed the police, The News Minute reported. Rajasthan: School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat in Jaipur.

The police personnel immediately reached the spot with the dog squad and bomb disposal team and took up a search operation. The cops scanned the entire school premises and declared it a hoax, TNM reported. Meanwhile, efforts are on to nab the accused, who send the email. Bomb Hoax Call in IndiGo: Airline Staffer Arrested at IGI Airport For Making Fake Call Regarding Bomb in Mumbai Based Flight.

Last month, a similar bomb threat was made to Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad, which also turned out to be a hoax. An unidentified person made a call to the Police Control Room (PCR) and informed them about explosive substances.