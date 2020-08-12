Hyderabad, August 12: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old flour mill owner was strangled to death by his daughters at their house in Jagadgirigutta on Monday night, according to a Times of India report. The man was addicted to alcohol and used to frequently verbally and physically assault his daughters.

His wife died eight months ago because of ill health. The daughters were so frustrated by their father's behaviour every time whenever he consumed alcohol that they decided to kill him. They strangled him when he was fast asleep in an intoxicated state. Delhi Man Kills Father, Chops Body into 25 Pieces for Disposal, Caught Outside Home.

In a similar shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth in Delhi was arrested for killing his father over a property dispute. The accused allegedly chopped off his father's body after a heated argument. After chopping the body into 25 pieces, he stuffed the body into four bags. However, he was caught outside home.

