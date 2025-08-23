Hyderabad, August 23: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 10-year-old girl to death after she caught him trying to steal a cricket bat from her house in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area. The gruesome crime took place when the girl, identified as Sahasra, was alone at home on August 18. Police later recovered a diary from the boy’s house that revealed his theft and arson plans. Five days after the crime, the Cyberabad police arrested the teenager.

According to a Times of India report, the boy, a Class X student and neighbour of the victim, had initially planned to steal cash amounting to INR 80,000 from the girl’s house. In his notes, he even mentioned creating a gas leak to burn down the house after the theft. However, investigators believe he abandoned that plan and decided to steal only the cricket bat he had earlier spotted at the victim’s home. Police suspect the murder was committed when Sahasra caught him in the act and raised an alarm. Hyderabad Shocker: Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Attempted Rape of Young Woman Aboard Moving Train.

The incident came to light when Sahasra’s father, a bike mechanic, returned home from work and found his daughter lying in a pool of blood. She had sustained 21 stab injuries, mostly on her neck and stomach, leading police to conclude she was brutally attacked with the intent to silence her. With no CCTV cameras in the vicinity, the investigation became challenging, but officers questioned several people in the neighbourhood before zeroing in on the suspect. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student, Boyfriend Arrested for Mother’s Murder in Telangana.

The boy, who occasionally played cricket with Sahasra’s younger brother, was soon detained for questioning. During interrogation, the juvenile reportedly confessed to the murder, admitting he carried a knife into the house while attempting the theft. Police believe that when the girl screamed for help, he panicked and stabbed her repeatedly. Investigators are now working on recreating the crime scene to piece together the exact sequence of events.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

