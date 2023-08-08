Hyderabad, August 8: A 20-year-old bakery worker was meeting his girlfriend in secret on the balcony of her Borabanda residence building to deliver her a pizza when he died after falling fatally from the third floor while attempting to hide from her father. After getting a pizza, Mohammed Shoaib went to see his girlfriend early on Sunday.

The two heard footsteps while on the terrace of the three-story building. Shoaib attempted to slink away in a corner while grasping electric wires, fearing that his girlfriend's father would arrive on the terrace. When he touched an electric wire, he lost his footing and fell off the terrace. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Slips From Second-Floor Terrace While Talking With Husband, Falls To Death in Thirumullaivoyal.

Shoaib tripped and hit the ground with a crash, breaking his neck severely. The incidence was disclosed to his family members. At 3 am, they arrived at the location and moved Shoaib to Osmania General Hospital. At about 5.30 am, he passed away while receiving treatment. A lawsuit was filed in response to Shoukat Ali, Shoaib's father, filing a complaint. Jharkhand: Blind Girl Falls From Third-Floor Terrace, Miraculously Survives Without Injuries.

In a similar case earlier this year, a first-year law student in Salem was conversing with his lover on the terrace of a flat when he saw her mother and jumped off the building out of fear. S Sanjay, 18, of Kamaraj Nagar in Dharmapuri has been identified as the deceased. He was enrolled in the Central Law College's first-year LLB programme at Chinna Kollapatty.

