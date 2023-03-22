Chennai, March 22: After dinner walk turned into a tragedy for a woman in Thirumullaivoyal, Tamil Nadu as she slipped and fell to death from the second-floor terrace of her house on Monday night, before her husband's eyes. The deceased, a 25-year-old techie, was taking a walk on the terrace with her husband after dinner.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the woman was identified as Abirami, a resident of Venkatachalam Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal. Both Abirami and her husband, Praveen Kumar (25) are software engineers and got married two years ago, the report added. Initial investigation revealed that the woman was using the phone while talking with her husband and slipped. The probe has ruled out foul play as the husband was sitting too far away to even help. Telangana Shocker: Woman Collapses While Dancing During Wedding Procession, Dies in Khammam.

The couple has a daughter and had come to the house in Thirumullaivoyal to celebrate the birthday of Abirami’s brother. After dinner, they went up on the terrace. While the husband sat on a wider parapet wall, the woman was looking through her mobile and had adjusted herself on the thin wall when she lost her balance and fell. Chennai: Woman Falls From Bike While Being Chased by Stray Dogs, Dies of Head Injuries.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in the area where she was declared dead on arrival. The woman suffered severe head injuries due to the impact of the fall. A case was registered by the police.

