Indian Army helicopter of Mi series crashed on Wednesday at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his family members and other senior defence officials were onboard the MI series helicopter when the inicdent took place. Rescue operations have been launched.

Tweet By ANI:

CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases: Sources pic.twitter.com/kZKBoEV9Ix — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Video Of Rescue Operations:

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

