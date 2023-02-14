New Delhi, February 14: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said. Income Tax Department Undertakes 'Survey' at BBC Office in Delhi.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India. The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said. BBC Documentary on PM Narendra Modi: Russia Says Documentary on PM Modi Evidence of BBC Waging Information War on Different Fronts.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.