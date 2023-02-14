According to reports, the Income Tax department is conducting survey at the BBC office in Delhi. As per sources, the surveys are not under the raids category. "The section is different", said sources. The BBC office is in the HT House building located on KG Marg in Delhi. The survey by the income tax department at BBC office in Delhi comes after the Central government banned the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi. BBC Documentary on PM Narendra Modi: Russia Says Documentary on PM Modi Evidence of BBC Waging Information War on Different Fronts.

IT Survey at BBC Office in Delhi

Income Tax department is conducting survey at the BBC office in Delhi: Sources pic.twitter.com/vqBNUUiHTD — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

