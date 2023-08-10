New Delhi, August 10: Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort. "In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. PM Modi Independence Day Speech Videos: Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speeches From Ramparts of Red Fort Since 2014.

"No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) wrote on Twitter.

Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort.

