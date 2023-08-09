Highlighting the slogan 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh', students of Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya in Surat, Gujarat, made a human chain in the shape of India's map. Meanwhile, the central government is set to organise 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' program across the nation from August 9 to 30 to honour the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. The closing ceremony will be held at Kartavya Path in Delhi on August 30. 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Campaign Will Be Launched to Honour Martyrs, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' Will Be Organised Across Country: PM Narendra Modi.

Surat School Students Form Human Chain in Shape of Indian Map

