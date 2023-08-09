India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. Independence Day is celebrated to honour the sacrifices and contributions of the freedom fighters who helped India achieve independence from the 200-year-long British rule. One of the highlights of Independence Day celebrations is Prime Minister's speech. India's Prime Minister addresses the national from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. As India's PM, Narendra Modi has delivered Independence Day speeches since 2014. Independence Day 2023 Date: Will India Celebrate Its 76th or 77th Independence Day on August 15 This Year?

Independence Day is celebrated with enthusiasm and joy in the country. Prime Minister's speech from the Red Fort is keenly watched. As we celebrate Independence Day 2023, here is a video compilation of PM Modi's Independence Day speeches since 2014.

PM Modi's Speech on Independence Day 2014

On the 68th Indian Independence Day, PM Modi delivered his first speech as the Prime Minister of India. In his Independence Day 2024 speech, PM Modi highlighted various issues, including female foeticide and poverty.

Watch PM Modi's 2014 Independence Day Speech:

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2015

PM Modi's 2015 Independence Day speech stressed the welfare of farmers, corruption, and agriculture productivity. PM Modi also remembered the brave hearts to laid their lives for the freedom of the country.

Watch PM Modi's 69th Independence Day Speech Here:

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2016

While PM Modi addressed the nation on the 70th Independence Day from Red Fort, he touched on the country's achievements and discussed the prospects of growth and development.

Watch PM Modi's 2016 Independence Day Speech:

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2017

On the 71st Independence Day, PM Modi commemorated the 75 years of the Quit India Movement and reinstated the importance of the "Bharat Jodo" initiative. Know About the Significance and 15th of August Celebrations To Commemorate Nation's Freedom From British Rule.

Watch PM's 2017 Independence Day Speech Here:

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2018

Addressing the nation on the 72nd Independence Day, PM Modi reiterated the importance of self-reliance and how it will cater to the growth and development of the country.

Watch the 72nd Independence Day Speech Here:

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2019

PM Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day. The PM highlighted the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Watch the 73rd Independence Day Speech Here:

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2020

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi coined the themes of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) and "Vocal for Local".

Watch PM Modi's 2020 Independence Day Speech:

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2021

PM Narendra Modi unfurled the 'Amrit Mahotsav' celebration for completing 75 years of independence. He paid homage to the freedom fighters who made independence possible.

Watch the 2023 Independence Day Speech Here:

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2022

PM Narendra Modi highlighted “Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal” (Goal of developed India) as the plan for the coming 25 years. He stated that we should embrace the Panch Pran by the end of 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence.

Watch the 2022 Independence Day Speech Here:

This year also, PM Narendra Modi will address the nation to commemorate the 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023.

