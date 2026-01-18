Mumbai, January 16: Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has stepped in to honour the professional commitments of his late friend Rajvir Jawanda, performing at nine previously scheduled shows without charging any fee. Speaking about the gesture, Ammy said he simply followed what his heart told him to do. Determined that none of Rajvir’s shows be cancelled, the singer has already performed at seven events and is set to appear at two more on his friend’s behalf. All the proceeds from these performances will be handed over to Rajvir Jawanda’s family.

“I met Rajvir only once, but that one meeting was enough to understand the kind of person he was, and I just did what my heart told me to do,” said Ammy. Ammy’s decision to step in was driven by a desire to support Rajvir’s family and honour the promises made to his fans before his untimely death. By performing these sets without charging a single penny, Ammy ensured that every commitment Rajvir had on his calendar was fully met. ‘My Journey in the Industry Has Been Fruitful, Filled With Passion and Learning’: ‘Bad Newz’ Actor Ammy Virk Reflects on 10 Years in Cinema; From Punjabi Blockbusters to Bollywood.

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, known for his soulful voice, passed away in October 2025 after battling for his life in a private hospital for 11 days following a major road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He was 35 years old and is survived by his wife and two children.

Jawanda was injured while en route to Shimla on September 27, 2025, near Baddi in Solan district, which left him with severe head and spinal injuries. He was on life support since his admission. Punjab Floods: Ammy Virk, Guru Randhawa and Others Lend Their Support to Those Affected by Devastating Floods.

A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Jawanda’s hit songs include 'Surname', 'Kamla', 'Mera Dil' and 'Sardari'. He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including 'Jind Jaan', 'Mindo Taseeldarni' and 'Kaka Ji'. Having begun his musical journey in 2014 with the single 'Munda Like Me', Jawanda quickly rose to fame for his soulful voice and lyrics.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 12:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).