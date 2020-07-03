New Delhi, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh on Friday morning to review the situation 18 days after a violent faceoff in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh with the Chinese forces, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Modi reached one of the forward locations in Nimu and has interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, sources said. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. PM Narendra Modi, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visit Leh Amid India-China Border Standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

The Galwan clash occurred at the south bank of the river, which flows in an east-west direction before its confluence with Shayok river on June 15.

The Chinese side has not yet revealed the number of casualties on its side.

It was the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in a clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

