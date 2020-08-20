New Delhi, August 20: India has tested a record number of 9,18,470 COVID- 19 tests in a single day in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the Tests Per Million (TPM) continued to rise, and stands at 23,668 till Thursday. The Health Ministry said that the country's total recoveries is now nearing 21 lakhs. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has improved and is now nearing 74 percent. At present, the recovery rate stands at 73.91 percent. COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 28 Lakh Mark With a Spike of 69,652 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 53,866.

The COVID-19 tally in India mounted to 28,36,925 on Thursday with a spike of 69,652 new coronavirus cases in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. In the last 24 hours, a total of 977 people lost their lives due to Covid-19, taking the total death tally to 53,866 cases, the ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 58,794 people have recovered and left hospitals and quarantine centres.

Here's the tweet:

A record number of 9,18,470 #COVID19 tests conducted in a single day in the last 24 hours. Tests Per Million (TPM) continue to rise, stand at 23668 today. India’s total recoveries reach nearly 21 lakhs as recovery rate rises to nearly 74%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3JoTP2WFLW — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 6,28,642 coronavirus cases after a spike of 13,165 new cases on Wednesday. With 346 more fatalities, the death toll shot up to 21,033 in the state. The state's recovery rate decreased from 71.14 percent to 71.09 percent, while the mortality rate stood at 3.3 percent. Of the total 346 fatalities, Pune again topped the list with 86 deaths, followed by 46 in Mumbai, 42 in Thane and 26 in Nagpur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).