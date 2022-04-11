New Delhi, April 11: India on Monday declared Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, a member of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) who was involved in the Pulwama attack of 2019, as a designated terrorist.

Alamgir looks after JeM's fund collection activities and routes the said fund to Kashmir. He has been involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Born on January 1, 1983, Alamgir is a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification declaring Alamgir as individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Jaish-E-Mohammed's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Involved in Pulwama Terror Attack Declared Terrorist.

The Ministry said that Alamgir is also known by various names such as Maktab Ameer, Mujahid Bhai, Muhammad Bhai, M Ammar and Abu Ammar Madam. Alamgir was involved in the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel in 2019.

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had orchestrated an attack on the convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.

Days after the attack, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan's Balakot in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack. Jaish-e-Mohammad's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, Involved in Attack on CRPF Bus in Pulwama.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the terror case, has named JeM chief Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, slain terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq, suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and other terrorist commanders operating from Pakistan as accused in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2022 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).