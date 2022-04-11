The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday declared designated Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Mohiuddin Aurangzeb a terrorist. Aurangzeb, who was involved in the Pulwama terror attack was declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Check tweet:

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated Jaish-e-Mohammed's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb, involved in Pulwama terror attack as a Terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. pic.twitter.com/Mj8O9Fjf5I — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

