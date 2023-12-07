New Delhi, December 7: The Central government has released in advance its share of the second instalment of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu, the two states which bore the impact of the cyclonic storm Michaung. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in a post on 'X' said, "severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops."

"To help the state governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM @narendramodi Ji directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd instalment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu," Shah posted. The Minister also mentioned that the centre had already released the first instalment of the same amount to both states. He further prayed for the safety and well-being of all those affected. Cyclone Michaung Effect in Tamil Nadu: Chennai Continues To Reel Under Waterlogging; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Conduct Aerial Survey Today (Watch Videos)

"We stand with them in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalizes at the earliest: Shah added. The cyclone made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by intense rain and wind speeds up to 100 kmph, causing widespread devastation and affecting more than two crore people. The storm has claimed over a dozen lives so far. Thousands of ground-floor homes and vehicles remained submerged. Chennai: Various Parts of City Continues to Reel Under Massive Waterlogging, Flood-Like Situation Following Rainfall in Wake of Cyclone Michaung (Watch Videos)

Centre Releases Disaster Relief for Andhra, TN

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops. To help the state Governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 7, 2023

In Andhra, the cyclone wreaked havoc on thousands of acres of standing crops, primarily paddy. Around 10,000 people were evacuated. The Tamil Nadu capital remained waterlogged due to the incessant downpour, with over 61,000 people seeking refuge in government-run shelters. Many others checked into service apartments and budget hotels due to shortages of water, essentials, and electricity. Civil and military rescuers evacuated Chennai residents, including women, senior citizens, and pets. Army helicopters dropped food packets to affected areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)