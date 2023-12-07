Several parts in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai remains inundated and deserted as city continues to reel under massive waterlogging, facing a flood-like situation. The flodding is caused by extreme rainfall in wake of Cyclone Michaung. While heavy rains were reported in parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 6, such as Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Sivaganga, the cyclone has now weakened, and “the worst is now over”, according to the authorities. Cyclone Michaung: Southern Railway Cancels 15 Train Services for December 7 Amid Chennai Rains; Check List of Trains.

Waterlogging and Flood-Like Situation in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Several parts of Chennai city continue to remain flooded, following rainfall in the wake of #CycloneMichaung. Visuals from Jerusalem College of Engineering in the city that remains inundated. pic.twitter.com/N4sG5GeGt4 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Several parts of Chennai city continue to remain flooded, following rainfall in the wake of #CycloneMichaung. Visuals from Pallikaranai. pic.twitter.com/Oy07FTkkAv — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

A Petrol Pump in Pallikaranai Area Remains Inundated

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | A petrol pump in Pallikaranai area remains inundated and deserted as Chennai city continues to reel under massive waterlogging, facing a flood-like situation. pic.twitter.com/8ABUi20Bxe — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

