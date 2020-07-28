New Delhi, July 28: With a spike of 47,704 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has inched closer to 1.5 million mark and surged to 14,83,157, showed data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. India has reported 654 deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 33,425. Of the total cases, nearly half a million, 4,96,988, are active. PM Narendra Modi Says Took Right Decision at Right Time to Fight COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours, as many as 35,175 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recoveries in India to 9,52,743, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, notched 7,924 new COVID-19 cases, down from the highest tally of 10,576 on July 22, and 227 fatalities. COVID-19 is 'Most Severe' Global Health Emergency, Says WHO as World Records 1 Million New Cases in Past Four Days.

With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll went up to 13,883, while the total cases rose to 383,723 - both highest in the country. As many as 6,993 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 220,716. The state recorded the death of 77 Covid-19 patients taking the total death toll till date to 3,571. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 1,30,606 including 11,904 active cases. The death toll stands at 3,827.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 652,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,407,310, while the fatalities rose to 652,459, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,287,974 and 148,009, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 2,442,375 infections and 87,618 deaths. India is the third worst-hit country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).